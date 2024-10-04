Walsall Wood manager Ian Long resigns

Wood sit second in the Northern One Midlands table - still unbeaten so far this season - as Long’s side have returned 19 points from nine games and are due to visit league-leaders Corby Town tomorrow.

However, despite the club enjoying life on the pitch, Long has quit after frustrations surrounding unresolved off-field issues that include unpaid wages.

Asked about his reasons for quitting, he said: “All the off the field problems we’ve had.

“The pitch from the start of pre-season wasn’t done as it was supposed to. That was just the start.

“There’s just so many promises that haven’t come to fruition.

“It’s disappointing as it’s culminating with the lads not being paid, and promises that it’s going to be paid this day and the next.

“I think I’ve had four promises of it’ll be the next day and every occasion it’s not happened.”

Problems have included a floodlight failure at Oak Park against Worcester City in the FA Cup during August, and George Evangelou also subsequently stepped down as chairman.

The fact Wood had started the season so well only adds to Long’s frustration.

“I think we’d have had a fantastic chance at being successful this year,” the manager added.

“We were doing really well and in all honesty I think we should be better off points wise.

“It’s just not meant to be and has become really unworkable with promises broken.

I’m really disappointed.”

In a statement online, announcing his resignation, Long stated that he had “tried to work with the club to resolve the issues”.

He also thanked his squad for their hard work and wished them the best in the future saying “it was only their fact that I could see a special group coming together that prevented me from resigning sooner”.

Asked what he thinks this means for the players, Long said: “I’m not sure, it will be down to them what they do.

“I wanna get back into it (managing) as quickly as possible. Resigning wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly. Me and my staff are raring to go.”