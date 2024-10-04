Walsall Wood game postponed following manager resignation

The postponement was announced on X this evening by the Northern Premier League.

The game was due to be a first-against-second fixture but, shortly after the Express & Star revealed Long's departure, the postponement was announced.

Wood sit second in the Northern One Midlands table – still unbeaten so far this season – as Long’s side have returned 19 points from nine games and are due to visit league-leaders Corby Town.

However, following Long’s decision to quit, along with his backroom team, the Northern Premier League announced the game was off.

Some Wood players also posted on X suggesting they had left the club.

Neither Wood nor Corby commented on the postponement though Wood confirmed Long’s departure on X and said they are now looking for a new management team.

Despite Wood having had success on the pitch, Long quit after frustrations surrounding unresolved off-field issues that he says include unpaid wages.

In a statement on X, Long said: "Things have not been right off the pitch for some time and multiple broken promises along with unpaid wages have driven me to this decision.

"I have tried to work with the club to resolve the issues but despite my best efforts this has proved impossible and made my position untenable."