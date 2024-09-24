Robins and Wulfs march into first round of FA Vase

A first goal in senior football for Ronny Nkuidjeu decided a rollercoaster second qualifying round tie between the Wulfs and visitors Coventry United at the Prestige Midlands Arena in Castlecroft.

It was the hosts who made it to the first round proper. Wulfrunians have won through in two rounds of the national knockout competition and discovered they will host Birmingham outfit Sutton United, who downed Stafford Town, in the first round next month.

It might have been easier for John Griffiths’ side, who had a 4-2 lead at half-time.

Spirited Coventry, however, made light of a second-half red card for Dom Bolton as they fought to equalise at 4-4 before Nkuidjeu’s winner six minutes from time.

Coventry took the lead on three minutes before goals from Jake Webb, Freddie Cockerell, twice including one from the penalty spot, and Thomas Poole earned a handy two-goal lead at the interval for the Midland Premier side.

Wulfrunians were joined in yesterday’s draw by league rivals Dudley, who entered the competition at this stage.

The Robins made lighter work of their qualifying tie as they saw off Stone Old Alleynians 4-0 at Noose Lane on Friday night.

Three second-half goals inside 10 minutes put the gloss on a fine win for Matty Lovatt’s side, who thrilled in a fine FA Cup run that was ended by Stourbridge this term. Brad Mansell scored twice, one a penalty, to add to Ethan Muckley’s opener after half hour. A fourth arrived via an own goal.

Dudley have been drawn away at Rugby Borough. Tividale enter the competition at home to Cranfield United, of Bedford.

Elsewhere, Brocton were handed a heavy 4-1 home defeat by Shropshire side Allscott Heath after Christian Blanchette had netted an early opener.

Wolverhampton Casuals also bowed out of the competition on Friday, with Romulus convincing 3-0 winners in Sutton Coldfield.

North West Counties League outfit Stafford Town endured the heartbreak of a penalty shootout exit at Sutton United. Patryk Mazurkiewicz had the visitors ahead just after the hour but the hosts equalised three minutes from time.

Winning clubs pocketed £725 prize money and a share of gate receipts, with a further £825 on offer for success in round one.

There was Midland Premier action elsewhere, as eighth-placed Stourport Swifts suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Whitchurch Alport.

Swifts, under new boss Ben Jevons, started slowly and were 2-0 down inside half hour and could not recover. Kai Adams scored a late consolation.

Lowly Tividale’s home clash against leaders Lichfield City was rained off during the torrential weekend conditions.

Cup action remains on the agenda this week as Wulfrunians head to Cradley Town, Wednesfield visit Shifnal, Brocton go to AFC Bridgnorth and Stone welcome 1874 Northwich all in the Midland League Cup tonight. OJM Black Country travel to Coton Green tomorrow.

In the Staffordshire County Cup, Wolves Casuals welcome Hednesford Town this evening before Litchfield play host to Newcastle Town tomorrow.

Midland Division One action saw Gornal Athletic’s Garden Walk clash against the well-supported Nuneaton Town rained off. Other league games were off to due Vase ties elsewhere.