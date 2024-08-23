Russ Penn looks for Halesowen to bounce back from first loss

The Yeltz were beaten 4-1 at home in the Southern Central Premier by Bedford Town last Saturday – Halesowen’s first league defeat of the season.

But, despite the loss last weekend, boss Penn isn’t concerned, and is pleased with his team’s start to the season.

“Up until last weekend I have been delighted with pre-season, the end of last season, and the start,” he said. “As it is with football, one bad result and performance knocks the stuffing out of you and that’s what it’s done. Overall I’m really pleased, but it was a reality check last weekend.

“There shouldn’t be too much of a team talk this Saturday after the reaction last weekend.

“We played at Ives under my stewardship last season. They’re very open, attacking, leave plenty of gaps and that’s why lots of their results last season were high scoring and we’ve got to manage that defensively which I think we’ve got to sharpen up on.”

After being appointed as Yeltz boss in February, Penn led Halesowen to an eighth-place finish last season, and has high aspirations for the new campaign.

The Yetlz boss added: “Every manager’s target is to win the league, and if we can’t then you want to be fighting for the play-offs.

“I think we had a really good season between myself and the old manager, finishing eighth in the first season in the league.

“I’ve come here to be successful and I’m no different to anyone else. I want to do well in the cups and the league.

“We are light and the chairman knows that. We’re looking to bolster with numbers.

“It’s been really hard, I’m educating myself in how you recruit at the level, there’s a lot of non contract players and seven day notices and we’re not in the position where we can offer players plenty of contracts.

“I’m really pleased with the players who I’ve brought in but we are looking to bolster the squad.”

Meanwhile, rivals Stourbridge host AFC Sudbury after tasting defeat for the first time last weekend, ending their winning start to their league campaign.

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers will look to remain unbeaten and claim their fourth win from four matches as they visit Warrington Town, while Rushall Olympic are searching for their first points of the season at home to Spennymoor Town.

In Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa visit Racing Club Warwick, Darlaston Town host Hinckley LR and Walsall Wood welcome Coleshill Town.

In Northern One West, Hednesford Town travel to Runcorn Linnets and Chasetown host Avro.

And in the FA Trophy preliminary round, Stafford Rangers visit Long Eaton United and Lye Town go to Anesty Nomads.