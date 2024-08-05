Miller at the double as Darlaston cruise

Dean Gill’s men warmed up for the new adventure of Northern Premier League football in ideal fashion with Rivel Mardenborough, Kieron Miller (two) and Jake Pearson grabbed the goals.

James Rowland was close to opening the scoring within 10 minutes but was thwarted by home keeper John Meadows, who produced a number of strong saves.

Mardenborough broke the deadlock 25 minutes in before Rowland’s free-kick was acrobatically tipped over by Meadows.

The second duly arrived after half-an-hour, Miller thumping in on the run after Jack Downing had squared across goal.

Miller’s second, and Darlo’s third, came just past the hour mark when Downing was fouled on the right, with Rowland’s free-kick inviting the burly frontman to head home.

The game was already up but Jake Pearson needed no second invitation to pounce on a slip at the back, dashing in one-on-one with Meadows to slot home.

The victory tees-up a tantalising derby in the preliminary round with Darlaston hosting new league rivals Lye Town on Saturday, August 17.

Second-half goals saw Sporting Khalsa join them with a 3-0 home victory over lower-ranked Coventry United.

Robbie Bunn plundered the opener within a minute of the second half kicking off and the second from Jayden Campbell was not far away.

Gloss was added to the score by Dilano Reid four minutes from the end to send the Willenhall-based club through to a preliminary round trip to Gresley Rovers, who are managed by ex-Wolverhampton Casuals and AFC Wulfrunians boss Carl Abbott. The Moatmen saw off Lichfield City 4-2 on Saturday.

Walsall Wood battled out a 0-0 draw at Worcester City and will host the replay tomorrow (7.45pm).

Ian Long’s charges had to soak up spells of pressure at Claines Lane but hit the woodwork twice early in the second half through Nick Clayton-Phillips and Kaiman Anderson.

Tuesday’s winners will progress to a home tie with Dudley Town after the Robins won 3-0 at FA Cup debutants Sporting Club Inkberrow.