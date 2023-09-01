Badgers looking to close gap at top

Looking to go one better than last season after missing out on promotion via the play-offs, the Badgers have begun the new season where they left off – sitting fourth from seven games and two points off top-spot.

Alex Curtis’s side have won each of their last four league games and recorded a 3-0 win over Stockport Georgians last weekend. The Badgers boss is hopeful his side can continue their good form at Silkmore lane tomorrow.

He said: “They have made a good start and we will give them the respect that they deserve. We are on a good run at the moment, and we will do our best to continue that”.

Meanwhile, Eccleshall welcome Alsager Town while Stafford Town visit Maine Road.

Elsewhere in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Stone Old Alleynians, while Bewdley Town host Highgate United and Stourport Swifts visit Lichfield City.

Dudley Town travel to Studley, Wolverhampton Casuals visit Uttoxeter Town and Tividale go to Whitchurch Alport.

In Midland One, Bilston Town visit Chelmsley Town, while Smethwick Rangers go to Wolverhampton Sporting.

Wednesfield visit Shawbury United while Cradley Town go to Ingles and OJM Black Country travel to Coventry Copsewood.

In the FA Cup first qualifying round, Stafford Rangers welcome Atherstone Town while Stourbridge visit Long Eaton United and Halesowen Town host Rugby Borough.

Kidderminster Harriers visit Southend in the National League, while Rushall Olympic welcome Peterborough Sports in the National League North.