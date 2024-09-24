Unai Emery believes Aston Villa midfielder is finding best position

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Belgium international midfielder only started 17 Premier League matches last season after joining on a free transfer from Leicester in June 2023.

But he has become an increasingly important part of Unai Emery’s team this season, starting all six matches so far and scoring the first goal in Villa’s Champions League campaign at Young Boys. Emery admits the summer exit of Douglas Luiz has allowed Tielemans to take on a more defined role.

The boss explained: “He played different positions last year and played well because he’s very intelligent.