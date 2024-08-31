Unai Emery gives verdict on Aston Villa following Leicester win

Jhon Duran came off the bench to head the decisive goal as Villa held off a late rally from the Foxes.

Amadou Onana had earlier put the visitors in front from a training ground free-kick routine but Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back, after Duran had doubled the lead, to ensure a nervy finish.

Emery said: “Today I am very happy. We spoke about our supporters before, we feel good playing away because they are supporting us and helping us.

“We can feel them, that they are here and today was very important to play like we did, to compete and use different players as well.

“We closed August with three matches with six points and we have to be happy but keep going.”

Duran was Villa’s match-winner, just as he was in the opening day win at West Ham, when Onana also opened the scoring.

The former endured an eventful summer with Villa turning down bids from Chelsea and West Ham.

But Emery believes he is now fully focused on Villa.

The boss said: “I didn’t need to speak a lot with him about his future because I watched him focusing here in training.

“He is playing well, doing what we were planning. He is scoring goals which is fantastic. The squad we have now, I am happy.

“Always we speak about his potential and the most important (thing) is that he focuses and he has consistency with us. He is having chances and scoring.”

Ollie Watkins, who Duran replaced off the bench for the third straight match, has a less happy time.

The England international, still searching for his first goal of the season, was twice denied by Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the first half.

“Even when Watkins is not scoring, he is doing good work,” said Emery. “He had two very good chances last week and today he had two very good chances. The goalkeeper saved them last week and now.”

The one negative for Villa was a hamstring injury sustained by Leon Bailey in the early stages.

Fellow winger Jaden Philogene also missed the match after taking a knock in training but should be back after the international break.