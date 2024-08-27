Aston Villa winger becomes latest new signing to head out on loan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 20-year-old only joined the Premier League club from Juventus last month but has been allowed to leave in order to get more game time.

Iling-Junior, who can play anywhere on the left, did not feature in manager Unai Emery’s matchday squads for the opening two league matches.

The move to Bologna, who like Villa will play in this season’s Champions League, offers the Chelsea academy product more chances to play.

Iling-Junior is Villa’s second summer signing to be loaned out after Lewis Dobbin, who joined from Everton, headed to Albion earlier this month.

Midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, who joined Villa from Juventus alongside Iling-Junior, is a loan target for Lazio over the closing days of the transfer window.