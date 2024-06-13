Philippe Coutinho set for Aston Villa exit

According to reports in his homeland, Coutinho wishes to be released from his current deal two years early in order to complete a free transfer to his boyhood club Vasco de Gama.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder is in talks with the Brazilian outfit following the end of his loan spell at Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Coutinho initially joined Villa on loan in January 2022 before the transfer was made permanent later that summer under Steven Gerrard.

He scored four goals and set-up three more in his first eight league appearances, but has found the net just twice since.

The 32-year-old fell out of favour under Unai Emery and has not played for the club since August last year.