Lucas Digne’s future is unclear with Aston Villa

Lucas Digne (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Villa were prepared to move Digne on this summer but have been unable to recruit a replacement, while the France international’s impressive form is also prompting a rethink.

Digne set up three goals in Wednesday’s 5-0 win at Hibernian and is currently the club’s only fit senior left-back with Alex Moreno currently out injured. Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna, a Villa target, is also now facing several weeks out with a thigh problem.