Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Villa sign French winger Moussa Diaby

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa have smashed their transfer record with the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

France's Moussa Diaby
France's Moussa Diaby

The French winger has arrived for a deal that is understood to be worth up to £51.9million, breaking the transfer record deal for Emi Buendia in 2021 that was worth an initial £33million.

“I will always look back happily and gratefully on my time in Leverkusen,” Diaby said.

“Now I want to take the next step, start a new chapter.”

Diaby joined the German club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and notched 49 goals and 48 assists from his 173 games for the side.

The 24-year-old has 10 caps for France and made his international debut in 2021.

He becomes Villa’s third signing of the summer after Youri Tielemans from Leicester and Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal.

Diaby has already joined his Villa team-mates in the United States for their pre-season tour.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News