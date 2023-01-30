Aston Villa considering loan market

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Boss Unai Emery wants to at least add an experienced striker to his squad following the £15million sale of Danny Ings to West Ham.

But the closer it gets to tomorrow night’s deadline, the more likely Villa will enter the loan market, rather risk spending a big fee on a player who isn’t near the top of their list.

Marvelous Nakamba has been told he can leave, while Villa are also cutting short Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan from Sevilla.