Aston Villa considering loan market

Boss Unai Emery wants to at least add an experienced striker to his squad following the £15million sale of Danny Ings to West Ham.
But the closer it gets to tomorrow night’s deadline, the more likely Villa will enter the loan market, rather risk spending a big fee on a player who isn’t near the top of their list.
Marvelous Nakamba has been told he can leave, while Villa are also cutting short Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan from Sevilla.
The Sweden international left-back made just five appearances in all competitions and the £13million signing of Alex Moreno has pushed him further down the pecking order. Sevilla have agreed to send Augustinsson to Mallorca for the rest of the campaign.