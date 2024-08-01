Former Walsall and West Brom midfielder Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60

Shakespeare, 60, had spells with Albion and the Saddlers during the 80s and 90s.

He played over 280 times for the Saddlers, before going on to play for a handful of clubs including the Baggies, where he turned out 120 times.

Shakespeare then went on to have a successful career in coaching, starting at Albion and working his way to the first team coaching staff.

He took charge of one game as caretaker manager at Albion before Tony Mowbray took over as the new boss - before going to a number of coaching roles.

Shakespeare was most notably assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicester City won a surprise Premier League title in 2016.

He got the main job himself after Ranieri was sacked in 2017 but lasted less than a season before he too was axed.

His other coaching roles also included Hull, Watford, Aston Villa, Norwich and Everton. He was also assistant to Sam Allardyce during his one-game tenure as England boss.

In a statement, Albion said: "West Bromwich Albion are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Craig Shakespeare.

"He will be sorely missed by all in the sport, and the thoughts of everyone at Albion are with his family, friends and loved ones."

LMA chairman Martin O'Neill paid tribute to Shakespeare's achievements.

"Craig's impact on the people he worked with was often spoken about by players, coaches and managers in the game," he said.

"Not only because his knowledge of football and coaching was so strong, but also because his personality and warmth made people feel important and that Craig truly cared about their development and success.

"The role he played in the success of his teams should be celebrated, especially at Leicester City, who rightfully see Craig as a club stalwart who played a significant part of that unbelievable Premier League winning season and many other wonderful times throughout his three spells at the club.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Craig's family and loved ones at this awfully sad time."