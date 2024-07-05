Euro 24 England v Switzerland: Jude Bellingham gets suspended ban from Uefa

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland after being given a suspended one-match ban.

Ex-Stourbridge Juniors player Bellingham insisted in a social media post that the gesture was “an inside joke towards some close friends”, but Uefa opened an investigation on Monday to determine whether the gesture “violated the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Jude Bellingham looks on during a training session at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land on July 03, 2024 in Blankenhain, Germany. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

And Uefa announced on Friday that Bellingham had been fined 30,000 euros (£25,400) and issued with a suspended one-match ban. The ban would be triggered by a further offence within one year, Uefa said.

The Football Association was also fined a total of 11,000 euros (£9,000) for crowd disturbances and the lighting of fireworks by supporters during the Slovakia match.