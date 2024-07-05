Euro 24 England v Switzerland: Jude Bellingham gets suspended ban from Uefa
The Real Madrid star, from Stourbridge, gestured towards the Slovakia bench after scoring an overhead kick to force extra-time in the last-16 match against Slovakia.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
But England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland after being given a suspended one-match ban.
Ex-Stourbridge Juniors player Bellingham insisted in a social media post that the gesture was “an inside joke towards some close friends”, but Uefa opened an investigation on Monday to determine whether the gesture “violated the basic rules of decent conduct”.
And Uefa announced on Friday that Bellingham had been fined 30,000 euros (£25,400) and issued with a suspended one-match ban. The ban would be triggered by a further offence within one year, Uefa said.
The Football Association was also fined a total of 11,000 euros (£9,000) for crowd disturbances and the lighting of fireworks by supporters during the Slovakia match.