Birmingham owners secure land for new stadium

The 48-acre location, in Bordesley Park, will be home to a ‘world class stadium and training facilities for all Birmingham City teams, and extensive commercial and community facilities’.

It will also help create 3,000 jobs local jobs and the plans have been led by Knighthead Co-CEO and BCFC chairman, Tom Wagner, and Blues CEO, Garry Cook.

It comes after the group completed a takeover of the club in July 2023.

Wagner said: “When we invested in Birmingham City, we made it very clear that we had an ambitious vision to transform the experience for our fans and make a positive contribution to the growth and vitality of the city of Birmingham.

“The acquisition of the former Wheels site is an important next step in making this a reality. The plans for the sports quarter will bring global interest to our club and to Birmingham as a whole.

“It is going to transform the future of our men’s, women’s and academy teams, and the fortunes of the community that we call home. We are excited to collaborate with the fans, the local community, and key partners in Birmingham to deliver on our plans for the sports quarter.”

The council have also welcomed the move, which is hoped will help transform the city’s skyline and offer entertainment opportunities alongside the football club.

Cook added: “The Birmingham City story dates back to 1875 when the Small Heath Alliance team was formed. A blue thread based on teamwork, entertainment and unbreakable community spirit was created. This is the strength of our brand. Our owners have an ambition that is greater than anything this club has ever seen, and when we deliver it the impact on the global reputation of Birmingham will be seismic.

“Tom Wagner, in his May 8 2023 letter to fans, asked supporters to hold Knighthead accountable to six commitments. One of those was for Birmingham City Football Club to build on the pivotal role it plays in the economic, social, and cultural landscape in the city, making sure it is always a cornerstone and positive force for good in the local community. Without doubt, today’s announcement delivers on this commitment.”

Birmingham City Council leader Cllr John Cotton said: “This is a huge moment for everyone associated with Birmingham City FC, and I’m sure Knighthead’s ambitious vision will excite Blues fans everywhere. I want to thank our council officers who have worked so closely with the club and these exciting plans will regenerate the area, creating thousands of much needed jobs. Hopefully this is the first step on a journey to Birmingham once again being home to two Premier League football clubs.”