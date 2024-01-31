January transfer window: All the Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa & Walsall deals so far
The January transfer window has been a relatively quiet month for our clubs.
There have been a handful of outgoings at Wolves - while Walsall have been the busiest when it comes to bringing players in.
With less than 48 hours left until the window slams shut, here is a run down of all the business so far.
Wolves
Ins
So far Gary O'Neil's side are yet to bringing anyone in during the window. However, club have reached an agreement to sign PSG midfielder Noah Lemina on loan, with a deal set to be confirmed.
Outs
All of the business at Molineux so far has been outgoings - with five players leaving on loan.
However, two of those deals for Goncalo Guedes and Luke Cundle, have involved the players going back out on loan, after spells with other clubs earlier in the campaign.
Fabio Silva to Rangers - Loan
Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt - Loan
Luke Cundle to Stoke City - Loan
Goncalo Guedes to Villarreal - Loan
Yerson Mosquera to Villarreal - Loan
West Brom
Despite working on a shoe string budget once again, Albion have been able to add two players to their squad for the second half of the campaign.
Ins
Andreas Wiemann from Bristol City - Loan
Callum Marshall from West Ham - Loane
Outs
Mo Faal to Walsall - Loan
Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City - Permanent
Aaron Harper-Bailey to Kidderminster - Loan
Jeremy Sarmiento to Brighton - Loan ended
Walsall
The Saddlers have been busy in the transfer window so far - with Mat Sadler replacing Freddie Draper with a couple of striking options.
Ins
Evan Weir from Drogheda United - Permanent
Jamie Jellis from Tamworth - Permanent
Mo Faal from West Brom - Loan
Josh Gordon from Burton Albion - Loan
Emmanuel Adegboyega from Norwich City - Loan
Outs
Freddie Draper to Lincoln City - Loan recall
Marvellous Onabirekhanlen to Sporting Khalsa - Permanent
Rollin Menayese to Aldershot - Loan
Evan Weir to Drogheda United - Loan
Harvey Griffiths to Wolves - End of loan
Ronan Maher to Rushall Olympic - Loan
Aston Villa
Villa have so far done a limited amount of business in the window - with just one player coming through the door and swiftly going out of it again. However, they are set to complete the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.
Ins
Kosta Nedeljković from Red Star Belgrade - Permanent
Outs
Filip Marschall to MK Dons - Loan
Kosta Nedeljković to Red Star Belgrade - Loan
Leander Dendoncker to Napoli - Loan