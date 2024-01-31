January transfer window: All the Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa & Walsall deals so far

There have been a handful of outgoings at Wolves - while Walsall have been the busiest when it comes to bringing players in.

With less than 48 hours left until the window slams shut, here is a run down of all the business so far.

Wolves

Ins

So far Gary O'Neil's side are yet to bringing anyone in during the window. However, club have reached an agreement to sign PSG midfielder Noah Lemina on loan, with a deal set to be confirmed.

Outs

All of the business at Molineux so far has been outgoings - with five players leaving on loan.

However, two of those deals for Goncalo Guedes and Luke Cundle, have involved the players going back out on loan, after spells with other clubs earlier in the campaign.

Fabio Silva to Rangers - Loan

Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt - Loan

Luke Cundle to Stoke City - Loan

Goncalo Guedes to Villarreal - Loan

Yerson Mosquera to Villarreal - Loan

West Brom

Despite working on a shoe string budget once again, Albion have been able to add two players to their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Ins

Andreas Wiemann from Bristol City - Loan

Callum Marshall from West Ham - Loane

Outs

Mo Faal to Walsall - Loan

Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City - Permanent

Aaron Harper-Bailey to Kidderminster - Loan

Jeremy Sarmiento to Brighton - Loan ended

Walsall

The Saddlers have been busy in the transfer window so far - with Mat Sadler replacing Freddie Draper with a couple of striking options.

Ins

Evan Weir from Drogheda United - Permanent

Jamie Jellis from Tamworth - Permanent

Mo Faal from West Brom - Loan

Josh Gordon from Burton Albion - Loan

Emmanuel Adegboyega from Norwich City - Loan

Outs

Freddie Draper to Lincoln City - Loan recall

Marvellous Onabirekhanlen to Sporting Khalsa - Permanent

Rollin Menayese to Aldershot - Loan

Evan Weir to Drogheda United - Loan

Harvey Griffiths to Wolves - End of loan

Ronan Maher to Rushall Olympic - Loan

Aston Villa

Villa have so far done a limited amount of business in the window - with just one player coming through the door and swiftly going out of it again. However, they are set to complete the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

Ins

Kosta Nedeljković from Red Star Belgrade - Permanent

Outs

Filip Marschall to MK Dons - Loan

Kosta Nedeljković to Red Star Belgrade - Loan

Leander Dendoncker to Napoli - Loan