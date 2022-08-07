Bilston boxer Delicious Orie wins Commonwealth Games gold

England's Delicious Orie (right) reacts after winning the Men's Super Heavy (+92kg) Final against India's Sagar Sagar at The NEC on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story COMMONWEALTH Boxing. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The 25-year-old Bilston super-heavyweight overcame his toughest test of Birmingham 2022 to defeat India’s Sagat Ahlawat, fighting back after dropping his first round of the tournament, backed by a deafening support at the NEC.

Orie, a member of the GB squad who only took up boxing at the age of 18, will now turn his focus to emulating idol Anthony Joshua by winning Olympic gold.

He said: “The sky is the only limit. My inspiration has always been Anthony Joshua, that’s the bare minimum.

“I can't wait for Paris, it’s only a short trip down the road. I can’t wait to be representing Great Britain. It’s going to be amazing.”

Orie, who was born in Moscow to Nigerian and Russian parents before his family moved to the UK when he was seven, had been a poster boy for the Games due to his remarkable background.

But most importantly, he delivered in the ring, reaching the final with comprehensive wins over Trinidad and Tobago’s world bronze medallist Nigel Paul and New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u.

The imposing Sagar represented comfortably his toughest test, the Indian’s apparent desire to attempt a knockout with every punch making for a marked clash of styles.

Yet Orie, once more looking to dominate with his jab, eventually figured out the puzzle. The fight wasn’t pretty but the result meant it didn’t matter.

This was the last bout of the entire Games and Tthe roar when Orie entered the arena was so loud it nearly drowned out the announcement of his name.

Orie was bouncing on heels before the bell went and when it did threw a jab straight between the guard of his opponent.

But Sagar, loading up and throwing big shots where he could, landed enough to impress the judges and take the first round.

Orie was better in the second, landing a couple of heavy rights as his opponent tired and increasingly hung on looking to frustrate, prompting several warnings from the referee.

The final round was horribly tense, Sagar remaining game but throwing punches which lacked power, while Orie struggled at times to get his away as the fight became ever more scrappy.

With a minute to go a clash of heads brought blood streaming from above Sagar’s left eye and during the stoppage, Orie encouraged the crowd to give more and they did. At the final bell he held his arms aloft, believing he had the victory. A short while later, the scorecards confirmed he did.

"I might have been doubted but I will always people wrong,” he said.

“I was a little worried my coaches told me I was down but I used the support of the crowd, they pulled me through, they were amazing.”

Orie only attained a British passport enabling him to join the GB squad last year and dad Justin and mom Natalie were in the crowd to watch his win.

He said: “I think I cried a little bit too much on my dad’s shoulder but here we are.”