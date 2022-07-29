Joe Lycett's Commonwealth 2022 'foreigners' joke sparks social media reaction

Joe Lycett

Birmingham-born Joe Lycett was part of the BBC's live coverage of the opening ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the cultural heritage and diversity of the West Midlands, which is hosting the Games. Beloved Dudley comedian Lenny Henry also played a part in the opening.

While helping welcome athletes from around the Commonwealth to Birmingham, Mr Lycett quipped: "I'm going to do something now that the British Government doesn't always do, and welcome some foreigners - this time from the region of Asia!"

It has been interpreted as criticism of the Government's policy of deporting migrants to Rwanda.

soz @pritipatel just a bit of banter tehehe 🤪 https://t.co/kXjwEd7Gpu — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) July 28, 2022

On Twitter afterwards Mr Lycett poked fun at the Home Secretary Priti Patel, mentioning her and saying: "Soz just a bit of banter tehehe."

Paul Bramwell said: "Terrific contributions at last night’s show from Lenny Henry and Joe Lycett, sharing messages of diversity and inclusivity to the world from this brilliantly creative region."

Nathaniel Hall said: "I think we can all agree that we should crown Joe Lycett for calling out our Government’s horrific immigration policies whilst celebrating our nation's great diversity at the Commonwealth Games."

Meanwhile Pat Canning criticised Mr Lycett's gesture: "A poor show to push his own agenda in front of a global audience. So me, me, me, instead of recognition for the contestants. Also, a ridiculous snipe when Birmingham has a well-established ethnic and cultural population."

Gay diver Tom Daley played a part in the opening ceremony too, carrying a Pride flag having visited Commonwealth countries where being LGBTQ+ is still criminalised.

Mr Lycett joked on Twitter about Birmingham being "a building site" in the run-up to the Games.