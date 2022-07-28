How to get to The NEC: Travel info, parking, event listings and ticket availability

The NEC, the UK's largest exhibition venue will be one of the region's busiest venues, hosting badminton, boxing, netball, para powerlifting, table tennis, para table tennis and weightlifting.
As one of world's top entertainment venues, the NEC welcomes over two million visitors and hosts over 500 events every year - making it a brilliant venue for the Commonwealth Games.
In addition to being a spectator to the sports, there will be plenty to do and see whilst visiting the NEC, where visitors can even 'Have a Go' at sports at the Have a Go area, or even watch the action on the big screen.
Here's what you need to know about the venue if you're heading there during the games.
How to get to the NEC
The NEC is conveniently located, and is easily accessible via the national motorway network and via railway as it is physically linked to both Birmingham Airport and Birmingham International Railway Station and 75 per cent of the UK's population are based within a three-hour drive of the venue.
Trains
The venue is conveniently located to travel there via railway as it is physically linked to Birmingham International Railway Station, and it is just a short walk from the station to the venue. A walking route for Commonwealth Games visitors is in place that is significantly different to the normal walking route between Birmingham International and the NEC, so visitors are advised to follow the signs and directions upon arrival.
Also, with industrial action taking place, rail services are likely to be severely disrupted, with some days there may be no services - so visitors are advised to check schedules.
Bus
Transport for West Midlands says the X1 and X12 buses travel to Birmingham Airport, where there will then be walking routes to the NEC.
There are no shuttle bus services to the NEC.
Parking
The NEC is conveniently near the motorway and so driving is a good option. Those driving are advised to use the parking at the NEC but will need to book in advance on the website: parking.thenec.co.uk/NECBirminghamBooking/
Due to the rail industrial action, additional park and walk services from Birmingham International railway station.
A limited number of blue badge parking spaces are available but they do need to be pre-booked and no admittance can be provided without pre-booking.
To pre-book blue badge spaces, visit the website: parkthecarhere.com/birmingham2022
Taxi and private hire
Black cabs and private hire taxis will operate on site at the NEC.
The main black cab operation is at Atrium 1 which is located through gate 3 within the NEC complex.
There are designated drop-off points for private hire taxis.
Cycling and walking
Limited cycle parking is available at Birmingham International Station which is on a first come, first served basis. There is then a designated walking route from Birmingham International to the venue.
The Commonwealth Games website has a full journey planner to work out the best route: birmingham2022.com/travel
The NEC games schedule
The NEC is set to be one of the busiest venues with five sports and two para sports taking place.
Netball will be at the NEC Arena
Weightlifting and para powerlifting will be at the NEC Hall 1
Table Tennis and para table tennis will be at the NEC Hall 3
Boxing will be at the NEC Hall 4
Badminton will be at the NEC Hall 5
Here's the full schedule for the NEC, along with ticket availability as of Thursday morning:
Badminton
Friday, July 29: 9am-12:30pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Friday, July 29: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Friday, July 29: 7pm-10.30pm (available)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Saturday, July 30: 9am-12:30pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Saturday, July 30: 2pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Saturday, July 30: 7pm-10.30pm (available)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Sunday, July 31: 11am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
Sunday, July 31: 5.30pm-9pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
Monday, August 1: 11am-3pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Monday, August 1: 5.30pm-9.30pm (available)
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Tuesday, August 2: 11am-3pm (selling fast)
Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Tuesday, August 2: 5.30pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match
Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony
Wednesday, August 3: 8am-3pm (available)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
Wednesday, August 3: 4.30pm-10.30pm (available)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
Thursday, August 4: 9am-3pm (available)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Thursday, August 4: 4.30-10.30pm (available)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Friday, August 5: 11am-3.30pm (selling fast)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Friday, August 5: 5.30pm-10pm (selling fast)
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Saturday, August 6: 11am-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Singles Quarter-Final
Women's Singles Quarter-Final
Men's Doubles Quarter-Final
Women's Doubles Quarter-Final
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
Saturday, August 6: 5.30pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Singles Quarter-Final
Women's Singles Quarter-Final
Men's Doubles Quarter-Final
Women's Doubles Quarter-Final
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final
Sunday, August 7: 9am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Singles Semi-Final
Women's Singles Semi-Final
Men's Doubles Semi-Final
Women's Doubles Semi-Final
Mixed Doubles Semi-Final
Sunday, August 7: 5pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Sunday, August 7: 8am-2.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Men's Singles Medal Ceremony
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Women's Singles Medal Ceremony
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony
Boxing
Friday, July 29: 12pm-3pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 32
Friday, July 29: 6.30pm-9pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 32
Saturday, July 30: 12pm-3pm (selling fast)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32
Saturday, July 30: 6.30pm-9pm (selling fast)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Sunday, July 31: 12pm-3pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Sunday, July 31: 6.30pm-9pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Monday, August 1: 12pm-3pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Monday, August 1: 6.30pm-9.30pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Tuesday, August 2: 12pm-3pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Tuesday, August 2: 6.30pm-9.45pm (available)
Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16
Wednesday, August 3: 12pm-4pm (available)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final
Wednesday, August 3: 6pm-10pm (available)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final
Thursday, August 4: 12pm-4pm (available)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final
Thursday, August 4: 6pm-10pm (selling fast)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final
Saturday, August 6: 10:30am-1pm (selling fast)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Semi-Final
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Semi-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Semi-Final
Women's Light (60kg) Semi-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final
Men's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Semi-Final
Saturday, August 6: 2.30pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Fly (51kg) Semi-Final
Women's Fly (51kg) Semi-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Semi-Final
Men's Fly (52kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light (60kg) Semi-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final
Men's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final
Women's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Semi-Final
Men's Heavy (91kg) Semi-Final
Saturday, August 6: 7pm-9.30pm (selling fast)
Men's Bantam (56kg) Semi-Final
Men's Bantam (56kg) Semi-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Semi-Final
Women's Feather (57kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Semi-Final
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Semi-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final
Women's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Semi-Final
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Semi-Final
Sunday, August 7: 10.30am-1pm (selling fast)
Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Final Bout
Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Final Bout
Women's Light Fly Final (45-48kg) Medal Ceremony
Women's Light (60kg) Final Bout
Men's Light Fly Final (46-49kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Middle (75kg) Final Bout
Women's Light (60kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Final Bout
Men's Middle (75kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Medal Ceremony
Sunday, August 7: 2.30pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Fly (51kg) Final Bout
Men's Fly (52kg) Final Bout
Women's Fly (51kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Light (60kg) Final Bout
Men's Fly (52kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Welter (69kg) Final Bout
Men's Light (60kg) Medal Ceremony
Women's Welter (69kg) Final Bout
Men's Welter (69kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Heavy (91kg) Final Bout
Women's Welter (69kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Heavy (91kg) Medal Ceremony
Sunday, August 7: 7pm-9.30pm (selling fast)
Men's Bantam (56kg) Final Bout
Women's Feather (57kg) Final Bout
Men's Bantam (56kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Final Bout
Women's Feather (57kg) Medal Ceremony
Women's Middle (75kg) Final Bout
Men's Light Welter (64kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Final Bout
Women's Middle (75kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Super Heavy (+91) Medal Ceremony
Netball
Friday, July 29: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
England v Trinidad & Tobago
Australia v Barbados
Friday, July 29: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Jamaica v Wales
New Zealand v Northern Ireland
Saturday, July 30: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Australia v Scotland
England v Malawi
Saturday, July 30: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Jamaica v South Africa
New Zealand v Uganda
Sunday, July 31: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Malawi v Nothern Ireland
South Africa v Barbados
Sunday, July 31: 6pm-9.30pm (available)
Scotland v Wales
Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago
Monday, August 1: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Australia v South Africa
Jamaica v Barbados
Monday, August 1: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
England v Nothern Ireland
New Zealand v Malawi
Tuesday, August 2: 12pm-3.30pm (selling fast)
Australia v Wales
Jamaica v Scotland
Tuesday, August 2: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)
England v Uganda
New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago
Wednesday, August 3: 12pm-3.30pm (selling fast)
South Africa v Wales
Uganda v Northern Ireland
Wednesday, August 3: 6pm-9.30pm (available)
Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago
Scotland v Barbados
Thursday, August 4: 9am-12.30pm (selling fast)
Australia v Jamaica
Wales v Barbados
Thursday, August 4: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)
Malawi v Uganda
Trinidad & Tobago v Northern Ireland
Thursday, August 4: 7pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)
South Africa v Scotland
New Zealand v England
Friday, August 5: 9am-1pm (selling fast)
Classification Match 1
Classification Match 2
Friday, August 5: 2.30pm-6.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Classification Match 3
Classification Match 4
Saturday, August 6: 9am-11am (few tickets remaining)
Semi-final 1
Saturday, August 6: 2.30pm-4.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Semi-final 2
Sunday, August 7: 1.30pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Bronze Medal Match
Sunday, August 7: 8.30pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Gold Medal Match
Medal Ceremony
Para Powerlifting
Thursday, August 4: 3pm-5.45pm (available)
Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final
Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final
Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Medal Ceremony
Thursday, August 4: 7.30pm-10.15pm (available)
Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final
Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Medal Ceremony
Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final
Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg)
Medal Ceremony
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
Friday, July 29: 9:30am-2.30pm (available)
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Friday, July 29: 4pm-9pm (available)
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Saturday, July 30: 9:30am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Saturday, July 30: 4pm-9pm (available)
Women's Team Event Quarter-finals
Sunday, July 31: 9.30am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Team Event Quarter-finals
Sunday, July 31: 4pm-9pm (selling fast)
Women's Team Event Semi-finals
Monday, August 1: 9.30am-2.45pm (selling fast)
Women's Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Women's Team Event Gold Medal Match
Women's Team Event Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 1: 4.30pm-9.30pm (selling fast)
Men's Team Event Semi-finals
Tuesday, August 2: 11am-4.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Men's Team Event Gold Medal match
Men's Team Event Medal Ceremony
Wednesday, August 3: 9.30am-2.15pm (selling fast)
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1
Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1
Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3
Wednesday, August 3: 4pm-8.45pm (available)
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2
Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2
Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3
Thursday, August 4: 9.30am-2.15pm (available)
Mixed Doubles Round 1
Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3
Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3
Men's Doubles Round 1
Women's Doubles Round 1
Thursday, August 4: 4pm-8.30pm (available)
Mixed Doubles Round 2
Women's Singles Round 1
Men's Doubles Round 2
Friday, August 5: 9.30am-2pm (selling fast)
Mixed Doubles Round 3
Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-finals
Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-finals
Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-finals
Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-finals
Women's Singles Round 2
Men's Doubles Round 3
Women's Doubles Round 2
Men's Singles Round 1
Friday, August 5: 4pm-8.30pm (few tickets remaining)
Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals
Women's Doubles Round 2
Men's Doubles Quarter-finals
Women's Singles Quarter-finals
Men's Singles Round 2
Saturday, August 6: 9.30am-2.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Doubles Round 3
Men's Singles Quarter-finals
Women's Singles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Saturday, August 6: 4pm-10pm (selling fast)
Women's Doubles Quarter-finals
Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match
Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match
Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match
Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony
Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony
Sunday, August 7: 9.30am-2.45pm (selling fast)
Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match
Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match
Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Women's Singles Medal Ceremony
Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Sunday, August 7: 4pm-9pm (selling fast)
Women's Doubles Semi-final
Men's Singles Semi-final
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 8: 9.30am-1.15pm (few tickets remaining)
Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Men's Singles Medal Ceremony
Weightlifting
Saturday, July 30: 9am-1.45pm (selling fast)
Men's 55kg
Men's 55kg Medal Ceremony
Men's 61kg
Men's 61kg Medal Ceremony
Saturday, July 30: 3.30pm-5.45pm (selling fast)
Women's 49kg
Women's 49kg Medal Ceremony
Saturday, July 30: 8pm-10.15pm (available)
Women's 55kg
Women's 55kg Medal Ceremony
Sunday, July 31: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)
Men's 67kg
Men's 67kg Medal Ceremony
Sunday, July 31: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)
Women's 59kg
Women's 59kg Medal Ceremony
Sunday, July 31: 6.30pm-9pm (selling fast)
Men's 73kg
Men's 73kg Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 1: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)
Men's 81kg
Men's 81kg Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 1: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)
Women's 64kg
Women's 64kg Medal Ceremony
Monday, August 1: 6.30pm-9pm (available)
Women's 71kg
Women's 71kg Medal Ceremony
Tuesday, August 2: 9.30am-12pm (available)
Women's 76kg
Women's 76kg Medal Ceremony
Tuesday, August 2: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)
Men's 96kg
Men's 96kg Medal Ceremony
Tuesday, August 2: 6.30pm-9pm (available)
Women's 87kg
Women's 87kg Medal Ceremony
Wednesday, August 3: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)
Men's 109kg
Men's 109kg Medal Ceremony
Wednesday, August 3: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)
Women's 87+kg
Women's 87+kg Medal Ceremony
Wednesday, August 3: 6.30pm-9pm (few tickets remaining)
Men's 109+kg
Men's 109+kg Medal Ceremony