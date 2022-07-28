How to get to The NEC: Travel info, parking, event listings and ticket availability

Boxing is one of the sports being hosted at the NEC

The NEC, the UK's largest exhibition venue will be one of the region's busiest venues, hosting badminton, boxing, netball, para powerlifting, table tennis, para table tennis and weightlifting.

As one of world's top entertainment venues, the NEC welcomes over two million visitors and hosts over 500 events every year - making it a brilliant venue for the Commonwealth Games.

In addition to being a spectator to the sports, there will be plenty to do and see whilst visiting the NEC, where visitors can even 'Have a Go' at sports at the Have a Go area, or even watch the action on the big screen.

Here's what you need to know about the venue if you're heading there during the games.

How to get to the NEC

The NEC is conveniently located, and is easily accessible via the national motorway network and via railway as it is physically linked to both Birmingham Airport and Birmingham International Railway Station and 75 per cent of the UK's population are based within a three-hour drive of the venue.

Trains

The venue is conveniently located to travel there via railway as it is physically linked to Birmingham International Railway Station, and it is just a short walk from the station to the venue. A walking route for Commonwealth Games visitors is in place that is significantly different to the normal walking route between Birmingham International and the NEC, so visitors are advised to follow the signs and directions upon arrival.

Also, with industrial action taking place, rail services are likely to be severely disrupted, with some days there may be no services - so visitors are advised to check schedules.

Bus

Transport for West Midlands says the X1 and X12 buses travel to Birmingham Airport, where there will then be walking routes to the NEC.

There are no shuttle bus services to the NEC.

Parking

The NEC is conveniently near the motorway and so driving is a good option. Those driving are advised to use the parking at the NEC but will need to book in advance on the website: parking.thenec.co.uk/NECBirminghamBooking/

Due to the rail industrial action, additional park and walk services from Birmingham International railway station.

A limited number of blue badge parking spaces are available but they do need to be pre-booked and no admittance can be provided without pre-booking.

To pre-book blue badge spaces, visit the website: parkthecarhere.com/birmingham2022

Taxi and private hire

Black cabs and private hire taxis will operate on site at the NEC.

The main black cab operation is at Atrium 1 which is located through gate 3 within the NEC complex.

There are designated drop-off points for private hire taxis.

Cycling and walking

Limited cycle parking is available at Birmingham International Station which is on a first come, first served basis. There is then a designated walking route from Birmingham International to the venue.

The Commonwealth Games website has a full journey planner to work out the best route: birmingham2022.com/travel

The NEC games schedule

The NEC is set to be one of the busiest venues with five sports and two para sports taking place.

Netball will be at the NEC Arena

Weightlifting and para powerlifting will be at the NEC Hall 1

Table Tennis and para table tennis will be at the NEC Hall 3

Boxing will be at the NEC Hall 4

Badminton will be at the NEC Hall 5

Here's the full schedule for the NEC, along with ticket availability as of Thursday morning:

Badminton

Friday, July 29: 9am-12:30pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Friday, July 29: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Friday, July 29: 7pm-10.30pm (available)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Saturday, July 30: 9am-12:30pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Saturday, July 30: 2pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Saturday, July 30: 7pm-10.30pm (available)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Sunday, July 31: 11am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

Sunday, July 31: 5.30pm-9pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

Monday, August 1: 11am-3pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Monday, August 1: 5.30pm-9.30pm (available)

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Tuesday, August 2: 11am-3pm (selling fast)

Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Tuesday, August 2: 5.30pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match

Mixed Team Event Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 8am-3pm (available)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 128

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 128

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

Wednesday, August 3: 4.30pm-10.30pm (available)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

Thursday, August 4: 9am-3pm (available)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Thursday, August 4: 4.30-10.30pm (available)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Friday, August 5: 11am-3.30pm (selling fast)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Friday, August 5: 5.30pm-10pm (selling fast)

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women's Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Saturday, August 6: 11am-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Singles Quarter-Final

Women's Singles Quarter-Final

Men's Doubles Quarter-Final

Women's Doubles Quarter-Final

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final

Saturday, August 6: 5.30pm-10pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Singles Quarter-Final

Women's Singles Quarter-Final

Men's Doubles Quarter-Final

Women's Doubles Quarter-Final

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final

Sunday, August 7: 9am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Singles Semi-Final

Women's Singles Semi-Final

Men's Doubles Semi-Final

Women's Doubles Semi-Final

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final

Sunday, August 7: 5pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Sunday, August 7: 8am-2.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Medal Ceremony

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony

Boxing

Friday, July 29: 12pm-3pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 32

Friday, July 29: 6.30pm-9pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 32

Saturday, July 30: 12pm-3pm (selling fast)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32

Saturday, July 30: 6.30pm-9pm (selling fast)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Sunday, July 31: 12pm-3pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Sunday, July 31: 6.30pm-9pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Monday, August 1: 12pm-3pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Monday, August 1: 6.30pm-9.30pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Tuesday, August 2: 12pm-3pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Tuesday, August 2: 6.30pm-9.45pm (available)

Men's & Women's Preliminary Round of 16

Wednesday, August 3: 12pm-4pm (available)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final

Wednesday, August 3: 6pm-10pm (available)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final

Thursday, August 4: 12pm-4pm (available)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final

Thursday, August 4: 6pm-10pm (selling fast)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Fly (51kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Bantam (56kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Quarter-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Quarter-Final

Saturday, August 6: 10:30am-1pm (selling fast)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Semi-Final

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Semi-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Semi-Final

Women's Light (60kg) Semi-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final

Men's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Semi-Final

Saturday, August 6: 2.30pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's Fly (51kg) Semi-Final

Women's Fly (51kg) Semi-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Semi-Final

Men's Fly (52kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light (60kg) Semi-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final

Men's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final

Women's Welter (69kg) Semi-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Semi-Final

Men's Heavy (91kg) Semi-Final

Saturday, August 6: 7pm-9.30pm (selling fast)

Men's Bantam (56kg) Semi-Final

Men's Bantam (56kg) Semi-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Semi-Final

Women's Feather (57kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Semi-Final

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Semi-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final

Women's Middle (75kg) Semi-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Semi-Final

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Semi-Final

Sunday, August 7: 10.30am-1pm (selling fast)

Women's Light Fly (45-48kg) Final Bout

Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Final Bout

Women's Light Fly Final (45-48kg) Medal Ceremony

Women's Light (60kg) Final Bout

Men's Light Fly Final (46-49kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Middle (75kg) Final Bout

Women's Light (60kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Final Bout

Men's Middle (75kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Light Heavy (81kg) Medal Ceremony

Sunday, August 7: 2.30pm-5.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's Fly (51kg) Final Bout

Men's Fly (52kg) Final Bout

Women's Fly (51kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Light (60kg) Final Bout

Men's Fly (52kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Welter (69kg) Final Bout

Men's Light (60kg) Medal Ceremony

Women's Welter (69kg) Final Bout

Men's Welter (69kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Heavy (91kg) Final Bout

Women's Welter (69kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Heavy (91kg) Medal Ceremony

Sunday, August 7: 7pm-9.30pm (selling fast)

Men's Bantam (56kg) Final Bout

Women's Feather (57kg) Final Bout

Men's Bantam (56kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Final Bout

Women's Feather (57kg) Medal Ceremony

Women's Middle (75kg) Final Bout

Men's Light Welter (64kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Final Bout

Women's Middle (75kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Super Heavy (+91) Medal Ceremony

Netball

Friday, July 29: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

England v Trinidad & Tobago

Australia v Barbados

Friday, July 29: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Jamaica v Wales

New Zealand v Northern Ireland

Saturday, July 30: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Australia v Scotland

England v Malawi

Saturday, July 30: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Jamaica v South Africa

New Zealand v Uganda

Sunday, July 31: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Malawi v Nothern Ireland

South Africa v Barbados

Sunday, July 31: 6pm-9.30pm (available)

Scotland v Wales

Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago

Monday, August 1: 12pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Australia v South Africa

Jamaica v Barbados

Monday, August 1: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)

England v Nothern Ireland

New Zealand v Malawi

Tuesday, August 2: 12pm-3.30pm (selling fast)

Australia v Wales

Jamaica v Scotland

Tuesday, August 2: 6pm-9.30pm (few tickets remaining)

England v Uganda

New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago

Wednesday, August 3: 12pm-3.30pm (selling fast)

South Africa v Wales

Uganda v Northern Ireland

Wednesday, August 3: 6pm-9.30pm (available)

Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago

Scotland v Barbados

Thursday, August 4: 9am-12.30pm (selling fast)

Australia v Jamaica

Wales v Barbados

Thursday, August 4: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)

Malawi v Uganda

Trinidad & Tobago v Northern Ireland

Thursday, August 4: 7pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)

South Africa v Scotland

New Zealand v England

Friday, August 5: 9am-1pm (selling fast)

Classification Match 1

Classification Match 2

Friday, August 5: 2.30pm-6.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Classification Match 3

Classification Match 4

Saturday, August 6: 9am-11am (few tickets remaining)

Semi-final 1

Saturday, August 6: 2.30pm-4.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Semi-final 2

Sunday, August 7: 1.30pm-3.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Bronze Medal Match

Sunday, August 7: 8.30pm-10.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Gold Medal Match

Medal Ceremony

Para Powerlifting

Thursday, August 4: 3pm-5.45pm (available)

Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final

Women's Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final

Men's Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Medal Ceremony

Thursday, August 4: 7.30pm-10.15pm (available)

Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final

Women's Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Medal Ceremony

Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final

Men's Heavyweight (Over 72kg)

Medal Ceremony

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Friday, July 29: 9:30am-2.30pm (available)

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Friday, July 29: 4pm-9pm (available)

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Saturday, July 30: 9:30am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Saturday, July 30: 4pm-9pm (available)

Women's Team Event Quarter-finals

Sunday, July 31: 9.30am-2.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Team Event Quarter-finals

Sunday, July 31: 4pm-9pm (selling fast)

Women's Team Event Semi-finals

Monday, August 1: 9.30am-2.45pm (selling fast)

Women's Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Women's Team Event Gold Medal Match

Women's Team Event Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 1: 4.30pm-9.30pm (selling fast)

Men's Team Event Semi-finals

Tuesday, August 2: 11am-4.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Men's Team Event Gold Medal match

Men's Team Event Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 9.30am-2.15pm (selling fast)

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Wednesday, August 3: 4pm-8.45pm (available)

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men's Singles Qualifying Round 3

Thursday, August 4: 9.30am-2.15pm (available)

Mixed Doubles Round 1

Women's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Women's Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men's Doubles Round 1

Women's Doubles Round 1

Thursday, August 4: 4pm-8.30pm (available)

Mixed Doubles Round 2

Women's Singles Round 1

Men's Doubles Round 2

Friday, August 5: 9.30am-2pm (selling fast)

Mixed Doubles Round 3

Men's Classes 8-10 Semi-finals

Women's Classes 6-10 Semi-finals

Women's Classes 3-5 Semi-finals

Men's Classes 3-5 Semi-finals

Women's Singles Round 2

Men's Doubles Round 3

Women's Doubles Round 2

Men's Singles Round 1

Friday, August 5: 4pm-8.30pm (few tickets remaining)

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Women's Doubles Round 2

Men's Doubles Quarter-finals

Women's Singles Quarter-finals

Men's Singles Round 2

Saturday, August 6: 9.30am-2.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's Doubles Round 3

Men's Singles Quarter-finals

Women's Singles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Saturday, August 6: 4pm-10pm (selling fast)

Women's Doubles Quarter-finals

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Ceremony

Men's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Ceremony

Sunday, August 7: 9.30am-2.45pm (selling fast)

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Medal Ceremony

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

Women's Singles Medal Ceremony

Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Sunday, August 7: 4pm-9pm (selling fast)

Women's Doubles Semi-final

Men's Singles Semi-final

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 8: 9.30am-1.15pm (few tickets remaining)

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women's Doubles Medal Ceremony

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match

Men's Singles Medal Ceremony

Weightlifting

Saturday, July 30: 9am-1.45pm (selling fast)

Men's 55kg

Men's 55kg Medal Ceremony

Men's 61kg

Men's 61kg Medal Ceremony

Saturday, July 30: 3.30pm-5.45pm (selling fast)

Women's 49kg

Women's 49kg Medal Ceremony

Saturday, July 30: 8pm-10.15pm (available)

Women's 55kg

Women's 55kg Medal Ceremony

Sunday, July 31: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)

Men's 67kg

Men's 67kg Medal Ceremony

Sunday, July 31: 2pm-5.30pm (selling fast)

Women's 59kg

Women's 59kg Medal Ceremony

Sunday, July 31: 6.30pm-9pm (selling fast)

Men's 73kg

Men's 73kg Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 1: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)

Men's 81kg

Men's 81kg Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 1: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)

Women's 64kg

Women's 64kg Medal Ceremony

Monday, August 1: 6.30pm-9pm (available)

Women's 71kg

Women's 71kg Medal Ceremony

Tuesday, August 2: 9.30am-12pm (available)

Women's 76kg

Women's 76kg Medal Ceremony

Tuesday, August 2: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)

Men's 96kg

Men's 96kg Medal Ceremony

Tuesday, August 2: 6.30pm-9pm (available)

Women's 87kg

Women's 87kg Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 9.30am-12pm (selling fast)

Men's 109kg

Men's 109kg Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 2pm-4.30pm (selling fast)

Women's 87+kg

Women's 87+kg Medal Ceremony

Wednesday, August 3: 6.30pm-9pm (few tickets remaining)

Men's 109+kg