A golden summer for boxer Hussain

Jacob Hussain, who trains at Walsall’s Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy, has taken victory in all three tournaments he has entered over the past three months.

The most recent was at the Emerald Box Cup in Dublin, a competition which attracts hundreds of amateur boxers from around the UK and Ireland.

Hussain, who boxes in the under-46kg category for boys born in 2011, was paired against City of Gloucester’s Kadon Smith in the semi-finals.

And it was the West Midlands fighter who simply proved too strong, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

That set up a final meeting with Noah Hayes, who boxes out of Dublin’s St Mary’s gym and entered as favourite with an advantage in age, height and experience.

But Hussain, who has earned the nickname the Silent Assassin, refused to read the script and won the first round with a dominant performance.

Hayes came back strongly in the second, meaning it was all down to the final three minutes.

Yet it was Hussain, coached by dad Shazad and Omar Shaheen at Pound 4 Pound, who was able to step up a gear and take victory.

A Pound 4 Pound spokesperson said: “Jacob is grateful for all the support he receives and especially grateful to his sponsor Stuart Wallace who owns Temperature Solutions.

“Jacob welcomes more sponsorship, if interested you can contact his family via his Instagram page The Hussain Brothers.

“He would also like to thank his Pound 4 Pound coaches for believing in him and celebrating his third Box Cup win within 3 months.”