Rival’s coaches attack Wolverhampton MMA star

Wanliss was due to fight Sahil Siraj in a million euro tournament, before the heated interaction at the press conference saw the fight be pulled. Both coaches have now been banned from the organisation for life.

Now, the fighters remain in the tournament and will face off on April 20 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Wanliss said: “First of all, I want to apologise to every single one of the Oktagon MMA fans who were expecting The Jedi to perform this weekend. “But I also want to thank everyone who has been showing support through this turbulent time. This is a very hard time for me and my team, for those who have shown support, thank you, and the force is with you.”