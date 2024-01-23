Stafford Institute A triumph in battle of the top two

Hotshots got off to the best start possible as Paul Deville and Callum Downing both won their frames to put them 2-0 up.

However, Rob Wharne and Stewart Jones in the two middle frames both won for Stafford to make the score 2-2 and so the match want to a deciding frame.

Jenson Kendrick produced a fine break of 64 in the decider for Stafford which completed a fine comeback to take the match.

Poets Corner A moved into second behind the leaders after beating Landywood B 3-2. Chris Schwalbe and Steve Hassack (46) won for the hosts, but Riley Parsons, Bal Sembi and a decider from Pommy Kang completed the victory for Poets. Tom Maxfield of Shifnal produced the highest break of the week with a break of 87.

In Division Two, Shifnal B moved top of the table with a fine 4-1 home win against Sedgley Ex B. Paul Harper, Nick Browne, Ade Henry and Aaron Sparkes all won for Shifnal, with Andrew Rollason taking the consolation frame for the visitors.

Landywood D moved into second after overcoming Baggeridge Social B 3-2. Mark Gilbert and Steve Spicer both won for the visitors, but Jamie Harris, Craig Meredith and a decider from Simon Kelly took the match for Landywood.

Nik Smith of Wolverhampton Electric A made the division’s highest break of the week with 65.

In Division Three, Poets Corner teams occupy the top three positions.

Poets D are still top and go from strength to strength as they now lead by six points after winning 5-0 away at Sedgley Ex D. Chris Lane scored the division’s highest break of the season with 61, while Joe Woodhouse, Lee Dennant, Gary Haynes and Joe Hutton completed the victory.

Poets C moved into second after winning away 5-0 at Cannock Cons. Andel Clarke, Tom Burgess, Sean Newman, Asim Riaz and Harry Garbett triumphed.

And Poets E occupy third after beating Wednesfield RBL A 5-0 – Liam Gower, Martin Peach, Lee Peach, Josh Peach and Brad Peach were Poets winners.

In Division Four, Charlemont B moved to the top of the table with a 5-0 away win at Codsall Firs B. Dan Roden, Chris Stanley (29), Jess Lowe (25), John Lawley and Mark Hull all triumphed.

Hotshots C moved into second after a fine 3-2 away win at Essington B. Gary Painter and Stuart Lovack won for the hosts. Hotshots’ victors were Hasan Hussain, Tabrez Khan and Hasib Hussain, who also made the division’s highest break of the week with 33.

Snooks moved back to the top of Division Five after a 3-2 home win against Bentley Moor B. Craig Beddows and Dave Boucher were the winners for the visitors, while Andrew Docherty, Charlie Greening and a decider from Mike Daniels were Snooks’ winners.

Forty Four Club A moved into fourth after winning 4-1 at home to Wolverhampton Electric D thanks to Dave Walker, Darren Baker, David Williams and Phil Jones. Peter White took the only frame for the visitors.

In the Pairs Medley, Jamie Harris & Danny Ludgate, Terry Hales & Steve Mullett, Nigel Oliver & Mark Wall, Rich Davies & Luis Ferraro, Steve Barton & Jack Harris, Stuart Garrett & Tony Poole and Steve Heath & Steve Goodall all won through to the last eight.

The second round of the inter-town competition also started this week, with victories for Landywood, Dudley Town, Sedgley, Shrewsbury, Stafford A and Wolverhampton.