Richie’s happy as Larry with record

Larry after breaking record

As part of the Lawrence Jones Memorial Festival last weekend, reliable performer Larry won a 210m sprint in a super-quick time of 12.34secs.

That beat the previous record over 210m from Kim Billingham’s Andlyns Asabat (12.45secs) in 2014 and is the first new record over any distance at Monmore in more than two years.

The major feat comes after a three-month spell on the sidelines with a fractured hock earlier in the year, and Taberner is ‘over the moon’ with how Larry has recovered.

“We brought him back from a hock injury and since he’s come back, he’s been winning Opens regularly,” said Taberner. “We’re just absolutely over the moon with him. It’s not often you get a track record.

“He’s one of the first dogs I bought when I started training again, so he’s like my best mate and that makes it extra special.

“He’s come back better than ever. The thing with Larry, there’s not another dog I’ve really seen like him.

“He comes out running – and he’ll do that three times out of five. That’s what gives him the chance to run with the likes of Gougane Jet and Quarteira. If he comes out of the traps level with them, he’s not in their class, but there isn’t a dog in the country that can break like Larry when he comes out.

“And I think he could shave some time off that track record as he didn’t really come out like he can, but he came out well enough.”

Larry – who always led on the way to his record-breaking victory last Saturday – is looking to go from strength to strength and regularly compete with Gougane Jet and Quarteira, both trained by GBGB champion trainer Mark Wallis.

Taberner is also hoping to set up a one-v-one match race against Jet, who has been the dominant sprinter in Open races at Monmore in recent years.

“Hopefully, Gougane Jet’s owners will now give us a buzz to set up a match race over 210m,” added Taberner. “Larry’s beat him over the 274m, and he’s beat Larry over that distance, so it would be nice to get a match on with the two of them over the 210m.