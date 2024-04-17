Aung San Suu Kyi moved from a Myanmar prison to house arrest due to heat wave

Myanmar’s jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave, the military government said.

Ms Suu Kyi, 78, and Win Myint, the 72-year-old former president of her ousted government, were among the elderly and infirm prisoners moved from out of prison because of the severe heat, a military spokesperson told foreign media representatives late on Tuesday.

The move has not yet been publicly announced in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s former president Win Myint (Aung Shine Oo/ AP File)

Ms Suu Kyi has been serving a 27-year prison term in the capital Naypyitaw on a variety of criminal convictions her supporters and rights groups say were fabricated for political reasons.

Win Myint was serving an eight-year prison sentence in Taungoo in Myanmar’s Bago region.

A nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army in 2021 ousted the elected government, imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and began suppressing nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.