Western leaders arrive in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Western leaders have descended on Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen travelled overnight to the capital by train along with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

They arrived shortly after a Russian drone attack struck a residential building in the southern city of Odesa, killing at least one person.

Firefighters work after a Russian attack in Odesa (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Three women also sustained severe burns in the attack on Friday evening on a residential building, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on his social media account. Rescue services are still combing rubble looking for survivors.

The foreign leaders are in Ukraine to express solidarity as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and western aid hangs in the balance.

“More than ever we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free,” Ms von der Leyen wrote on social media after she arrived in Kyiv.

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 economies – the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, plus the EU – announced that the heads of state and government will meet virtually on Saturday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participating as well, and will adopt a joint statement on Ukraine.

A sombre mood hangs over the country as the war against Russia enters its third year and Kyiv’s troops face mounting challenges on the front line amid dwindling ammunition and personnel challenges.

Its troops recently withdrew from the strategic eastern city of Avdiivka, handing Moscow one of its biggest victories.

Earlier this month, Mr Zelensky fired top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the most significant shake-up of top brass since the invasion.

Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to make any major breakthroughs with its summertime counter-offensive.

Meanwhile, millions of Ukrainians continue to live in precarious circumstances in the crossfire of battles, and many others face constant struggles under Russian occupation.

Foreign officials are expected to descend on the capital to meet Mr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials and express their continued support for the country as it fights Moscow’s troops and prepares for European Union membership.

In the US Congress, Republicans have stalled 60 billion dollars (£47 billion) in military aid for Kyiv, desperately needed in the short term.

The EU recently approved a 50 billion euro (£42 billion) aid package for Ukraine to support its economy, despite resistance from Hungary.

US President Joe Biden tied the loss of the defensive stronghold of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region after months of gruelling battles to the stalled US aid.

Fears have since risen that Ukrainian forces will face similar difficulties across other parts of the 620-mile front line as they come under mounting pressure from Russian assaults.