Biden officials were unaware US defence secretary was in hospital

Senior Biden administration leaders, top Pentagon officials and members of Congress were unaware for days that US defence secretary Lloyd Austin had been in hospital since Monday, US officials said, as questions swirled about his condition and the secrecy surrounding it.

The Pentagon did not inform the White House National Security Council or top adviser Jake Sullivan of Mr Austin’s hospital admission at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, until Thursday, according to two administration officials.

The Pentagon’s failure to disclose Mr Austin’s hospital admission for days reflects a stunning lack of transparency about his illness, how serious it was and when he may be released.

Such secrecy, at a time when the United States is juggling myriad national security crises, runs counter to normal practice with the president and other senior US officials and Cabinet members.

Still, President Joe Biden spoke with Mr Austin on Saturday, and expressed confidence in him, according to a White House official.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Mr Austin took responsibility for the delays in notification.

“I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.

“I commit to doing better,” said Mr Austin, acknowledging the concerns about transparency.

“But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

Mr Austin, 70, remained in hospital due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, his press secretary said, as it became increasingly clear how closely the Pentagon held information about his stay at Walter Reed.

In his statement, Mr Austin said he is on the mend and is looking forward to returning to the Pentagon soon, but he provided no other details about his ailment.

Air Force Major General Pat Ryder said the White House and the Joint Chiefs of Staff were notified about Mr Austin’s hospital admission, but he would not confirm when that notice happened.

A number of US officials said Saturday that many of the most senior Pentagon service leaders were unaware until Friday that Mr Austin was in the hospital.

Politico was the first to report the White House learned of his condition on Thursday.

Maj Gen Ryder said members of Congress were told late Friday afternoon, and other officials said politicians were informed after 5pm.

It was not clear when key senior members of Mr Austin’s staff were told, but across the Pentagon, many staff found out when the department released a statement about Mr Austin’s hospital stay just minutes after 5pm.

Many believed Mr Austin was out on vacation for the week.

Deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks, who took over when Mr Austin was in hospital, was also away.

A US official said she had a communications setup with her in Puerto Rico that allowed her to do the job while Mr Austin, who spent 41 years in the military and retired as a four-star Army general in 2016, was incapacitated.

Maj Gen Ryder said that Mr Austin is recovering well and resumed his full duties on Friday evening from his hospital bed.

Asked why the hospital stay was kept secret for so long, Maj Gen Ryder said on Friday that it was an “evolving situation”, and that due to privacy and medical issues, the Pentagon did not make Mr Austin’s absence public.

Maj Gen Ryder declined to provide any other details about Mr Austin’s medical procedure or health.