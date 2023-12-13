Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Newly-elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning.

Each of his ministers also took the oath of office in the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government took place in the presidential palace in Warsaw.

Poland’s new prime minister Donald Tusk and his government received a vote of confidence from lawmakers (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

It is the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week.

It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice.

The government change follows a national election on October 15 that was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Mr Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic norms eroded by Law and Justice and mend alliances with allies that were also strained.