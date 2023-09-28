Environmental and human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes

Helping migrants

The Right Livelihood Award – known as the “Alternative Nobel” – has been awarded to environmental activists from Kenya and Cambodia, a human rights defender from Ghana and a humanitarian group that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The 2023 laureates “stand up to save lives, preserve nature and safeguard the dignity and livelihoods of communities around the world,” the award foundation said, adding that they “fight for people’s right to health, safety, a clean environment and democracy”.

This year’s prize went to Phyllis Omido from Kenya and the groups Mother Nature Cambodia and SOS Mediterranee.

They will share a cash prize but for security reasons its size cannot be disclosed, the award foundation said. The 2023 honorary award was given to Eunice Brookman-Amissah from Ghana.

Ole von Uexkull, the head of the Stockholm-based Right Livelihood foundation, said of the winners: “They care for their land and each human life connected to it: be it Indigenous communities or people risking their lives to get to safety.”

The Cambodian advocacy group was cited for its “fearless and engaging activism to preserve Cambodia’s natural environment in the context of a highly restricted democratic space,” while the non-profit charity that operates in international waters north of Libya was credited with carrying out “life-saving humanitarian search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea”.

Kenyan grassroots environmental activist Ms Omido received the award “for her ground-breaking struggle to secure land and environmental rights for local communities while advancing the field of environmental law,” organisers said.

Greta Thunberg was a previous winner (TT News Agency via AP)

The foundation said Ms Brookman-Amissah was honoured “for pioneering discussions on women’s reproductive rights in Africa, paving the way for liberalised abortion laws and improved safe abortion access”.

This year there were 170 nominees from 68 countries. The foundation said the laureates will be recognised at an award presentation in Stockholm on November 29.

Created in 1980, the annual Right Livelihood Award honours efforts that the prize founder, Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, felt were being ignored by the Nobel Prizes.

To date, 190 laureates from 74 countries have received the award. Ole von Uexkull is a nephew of the prize founder.

Previous winners include Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk, Congolese surgeon Denis Mukwege and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.