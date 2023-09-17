Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after Russian visit

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way back home after concluding a trip to Russia’s Far East, according to Russian media reports.

State news agency RIA says a farewell ceremony was held for Mr Kim on Sunday.

Since entering Russia aboard his armoured train last Tuesday, Mr Kim had met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites, triggering outside concerns about an arms alliance between the two isolated nations.

Earlier, Mr Kim was said to have held discussions with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on strengthening “strategic and tactical co-ordination” between the two countries.

Kim Jong Un, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, at an airport near the port city of Vladivostok (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

During his visit, Mr Kim has seen some of Russia’s most advanced weapons systems, including nuclear-capable bombers and hypersonic missiles, and a key warship from the Pacific fleet.

Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency released a video of Mr Kim visiting the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.

The governor of Russia’s Primorye region, which includes Vladivostok, said he was meeting Mr Kim on Sunday to discuss exchange programmes for schoolchildren and other ways to co-operate in sports, tourism and culture.

A day after visiting an aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mr Kim was given a tour of an airport near Vladivostok containing warplanes which have seen active use in the war in Ukraine.