Srettha Thavisin wins enough votes to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister

Srettha Thavisin

Srettha Thavisin, from Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party, secured enough votes in Parliament on Tuesday to become the country’s 30th prime minister, hours after former premier Thaksin Shinawatra returned from years of self-imposed exile and began an eight-year prison sentence.

While the vote was continuing, Mr Srettha’s supporters celebrated a victory that appeared to end months of post-election uncertainty in which the winning progressive Move Forward party was blocked from taking power by conservative senators.

Mr Srettha, a real estate tycoon, will lead a coalition of 11 parties assembled by Pheu Thai which includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Move Forward has been excluded from the coalition.

Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin secured enough votes in Parliament to become the country’s 30th prime minister, leading a coalition of 11 parties (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Critics called the new government a betrayal of the election results, but Pheu Thai leaders defended it as a necessity for ending the political deadlock and creating reconciliation.

As the election runner-up, Pheu Thai received the chance to form a government after Move Forward’s candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, repeatedly failed to get enough votes from conservative politicians because of his party’s proposed reform of a law that forbids defamation of the royal family.

Critics say the law, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, has been widely abused as a political weapon.

Pheu Thai then excluded Move Forward, saying its stance on changing the royal defamation law had made it impossible to rally enough support from other parties and the Senate.

Both houses of Parliament vote together for the prime minister under the military-implemented constitution, in an arrangement designed to protect conservative military-backed rule.

Supporters of Thai ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra gather outside Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Pheu Thai said it will control eight Cabinet posts and nine deputy Cabinet posts. The military-backed parties – Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation – will receive two Cabinet posts and two deputy posts each. Pheu Thai has not identified the ministries that each party will control.

It said the coalition has agreed to support Pheu Thai’s platform of boosting the economy, increasing the minimum wage and ending mandatory conscription.

They will also support the continued legalisation of medical marijuana and work to amend the constitution to make the country “become more democratic”, while not touching the royal defamation law, Pheu Thai said.

The parliamentary vote came hours after divisive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand after years of self-imposed exile to face criminal charges after being ousted in a 2006 military coup.

Thaksin Shinawatra waves to supporters as he arrives in Bangkok with his daughter Paetongtarn (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties affiliated with Mr Thaksin.

The military coup that ousted him triggered years of upheaval and division that pitted a mostly poor, rural majority in the north that supports Mr Thaksin against royalists, the military and their urban backers.

Mr Thaksin was convicted in absentia in several criminal cases that he said were politically motivated, and he could face prison time unless he receives a royal pardon.