Bear spotted in Southern California Jacuzzi during heatwave

World NewsPublished:

Police in the city of Burbank who responded to reports of a bear sighting found the animal sitting in a hot tub in the backyard of a home.

The bear in the Jacuzzi
With the summer heatwave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip – even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighbourhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed for a tree, police said.

They released a video of the animal in the neighbourhood, which is about 10 miles (16km) north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.

Burbank police have issued warnings for residents to avoid bears and to keep all rubbish and food locked up to discourage the animals from approaching their residences.

