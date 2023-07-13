Notification Settings

Flights cancelled as climate activists protest at two German airports

World NewsPublished:

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking roads and airports to demand tougher government action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Police officers stand around activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany

Climate activists protested at two German airports early on Thursday, causing numerous flights to be cancelled during the peak holiday travel period.

The group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg Airport at around 6am and glued themselves to the runway.

Thursday is the first day of school holidays in the northern state.

“It can’t yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said.

Police officers and security personnel stand on the airfield and try to detach activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves to the asphalt in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany
Police officers and security personnel try to detach activists of the group Last Generation who have stuck themselves to the asphalt in the airport area in Duesseldorf, Germany (David Young/dpa via AP)

“According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. Further cancellations and diversions aren’t ruled out.”

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf Airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group’s members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organisation.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

