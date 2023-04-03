Notification Settings

Finland to join Nato military alliance this week, chief says

World NewsPublished:

A flag-raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at Nato headquarters at on Tuesday afternoon.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has said Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

Mr Stoltenberg said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland’s membership, will hand its official texts to US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday as Nato foreign ministers gather in Brussels.

Mr Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

A flag-raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at Nato headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

