Man drives into pedestrians in airport parking garage in Germany

World NewsPublished:

The driver was detained and taken to hospital.

Germany car hits pedestrians

A motorist has driven into several pedestrians in a parking garage at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany, police said.

The man allegedly drove straight at people inside the garage on Friday but most were able to dodge him, German news agency dpa reported.

No-one’s life is in danger, police said, and the injuries are considered mostly minor.

The man also drove into several cars, dpa said.

The 57-year-old driver was detained and taken to hospital.

There were indications he had mental health issues, police added.

Two police officers also received slight injuries when the suspect allegedly resisted his detention.

