Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

A US MQ-9 drone

Russian authorities have said they will try to recover the fragments of a US surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s security council, said in remarks televised on Wednesday that the Kremlin plans to search for the drone’s debris.

Mr Patrushev said: “I don’t know if we can recover them or not, but we will certainly have to do that, and we will deal with it.

“I certainly hope for success.”

US national security council spokesman John Kirby said the drone was flying in international airspace and over international waters when the encounter with the Russian fighter took place on Tuesday.

He stressed that the drone’s presence over the Black Sea was not an uncommon occurrence.

Mr Kirby said the MQ-9 Reaper drone had not yet been recovered and it was unclear whether it would be.

Mr Patrushev claimed the drone incident underlined the US engagement in the hostilities in Ukraine.