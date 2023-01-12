Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Joni Mitchell-Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell is to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

A little over a year after being celebrated as person of the year at the Grammys, Mitchell will return to Washington for a lifetime achievement honour.

The 79-year-old is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her time, with her best known works including Chelsea Morning, Big Yellow Taxi and Free Man in Paris.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

“Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes.”

Mitchell, who lives in Los Angeles, will be honoured on March 1 at a tribute concert which will be broadcast on March 31 on PBS stations.

Previous winners of the Gershwin prize include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carole King.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Thank you for honouring me.”