Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid days after meeting Joe Biden

World NewsPublished:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with US President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet on Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Mr Trudeau said he feels OK because he has been vaccinated.

The positive test comes after he met with Mr Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Mr Trudeau also tested positive in January.

The Prime Minister also isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — jabs which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

