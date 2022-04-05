Russian troops no different from Islamic State terrorists, Zelensky tells UN

Russia-Ukraine War-United Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.

In a video appearance on Tuesday, he accused the Kremlin’s troops of the worst atrocities since the Second World War and said they are no different from other terrorists like the so-called Islamic State extremist group.

The Ukrainian leader made his plea by video link as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Moscow.