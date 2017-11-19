Menu

In pictures: Thousands take to Copacabana beach to celebrate Rio’s gay pride parade

Despite its reputation as a liberal country, Brazil has some of Latin America’s highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.

Thousands of revellers are dancing on Copacabana beach to celebrate Rio de Janeiro’s annual gay pride parade.

(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)
(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)

Rio de Janeiro mayor Marcelo Crivella offered no city funding this year, but organisers said they financed festivities with the support of private sector businesses and organisations.

(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)
(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)

In 2016, the city funded 50% of the parade, which costs around 200,000 US dollars (£151,000) to put on.

(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)
(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)

Sunday’s celebrations featured dozens of Brazilian artists performing on trucks traveling down Copacabana beach.

(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)
(Mauro Pimentel/AP/PA)

