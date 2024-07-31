Express and Star Opinion: Those that caused trouble in Stourport after three girls killed crossed a moral line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Those who descended on the town, whipped up by false rumours about the attacker, simply added to the agony of a community already in deep trauma and shock.

While the period of mourning should have been allowed to continue quietly, they were instead faced with more violence on the streets, their children kept awake by the roar of police helicopters overhead.

The three girls who died after the attack

And, the day after the riot, it was that same dignified community who came out to help clean up the mess.

That action was one of defiance – an incredibly powerful show of decency from the ordinary man and woman of Southport.

Read more: Third child dies in Southport dance class knife attack

Read more: Southport knife attack: What we know

Read more: 'My heart is breaking': Wolverhampton nursery hero speaks out after Southport knife attack

Read more: Three girls killed in Southport knife attack named as families pay tribute

Read more: Community rallies together after ‘people from out of town’ riot in Southport

The narrative being put out by the EDL and its supporters is divisive and dangerous.

They will manipulate tragic situations like the horrific murders in Southport to suit their agenda and to wrongly point blame.

Clearly many of those involved in the riot also saw it as an opportunity to get involved in the thrill of violence.

After all, what kind of group is it that cheers when they draw blood from a police officer who is purely attempting to keep the peace?

We have experienced the English Defence League in the West Midlands.

Members have attempted to whip up hatred on our streets, but have largely been ignored.

Those that caused trouble in Stourport crossed a moral line.

They must be punished severely, not just for the hate and violence but for the further hurt and anguish they have brought to a community in deep suffering. That alone is unforgivable.