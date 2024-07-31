'My heart is breaking' – Machete attack heroine Lisa Potts speaks out after Southport knife attack leaves three schoolgirls dead

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In an emotional interview with the Express & Star, the former nursery nurse who helped to save schoolchildren from a machete-wielding attacker in a Wolverhampton school 28 years ago, said the Merseyside incident had left her lost for words.

Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, died after being attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club by a 17-year-old youth.

Miss Potts, who has also worked as a health visitor in Shropshire, said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking to hear about this shocking incident. I'm lost for words that something like this can be happening.

"My heart is breaking and my thoughts go out to the families of the children who have gone, those left with life-changing injuries and to the whole Southport community.