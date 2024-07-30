Three girls killed in Southport knife attack named as families pay tribute

Three girls who were killed in a deadly knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club have been named by police, as families paid tribute to their “little girl” and “princess”.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in the incident in Southport on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured, police said.

In a statement, Bebe’s family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

The family of Alice also paid tribute to their “princess”.

They said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”