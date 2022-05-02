Star comment: Link road is needed but locals must be listened to

That there is no complete link between the two motorways is a nonsense in this day and age and creates problems as traffic negotiates A-roads between the two. It has long been unacceptable that there is no direct route between the M54 at Junction 1 and the M6 at Junction 11.

That is changing after intervention by the Secretary of State and the new link road will be welcomed by motorists. It will do away with congestion on local roads. But, as always, there are victims.

Villagers in the way of the new route face years of construction work and then a new permanent road in their midst. Woodland and fields will disappear for good. For some, with businesses, the new road will take away passing trade.

The arrival of the link road must be welcomed, but that doesn’t mean that developers should literally bulldoze their way into people’s lives. Locals must be listened to and every effort made to make the construction bearable for them.

The concerns of people who are worried about pollution and congestion should also be taken on board and officials should factor such issues into the plans, so that the road does not become a nightmare for locals.

And yet the need for a road is pressing and that argument has won the day. There will be considerable benefit to business, to motorists and to some residents as problems previously encountered start to abate, once the road is built.

We cannot stand in the way of progress and the task now is to ensure the road serves its purpose without needlessly disrupting the lives of locals.

On a day in which we are talking about fields being taken over by motorway link roads, it is ironic that we also include a feature about ‘rewilding’.

A campaign has been launched calling on us all to leave our lawns for a month to allow nature to take its course and see what happens. If no rain comes then the answer will be ‘not much’. But presuming yesterday’s showers continue and we get some warmth, then those taking part can expect an array of wild flowers – or weeds, depending on your point of view – and associated wildlife.

You won’t save the planet by taking part, but it might be fun and you will save yourself the hassle of hauling the lawnmower out of the shed.