Canadian comedian goes viral after tracking down his Black Country online troll after ten years

A still of from the video of the confrontation. We've obscured the alleged troll's face.

Bobby Mair posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing him driving from London to "Dudley" to confront his troll.

Within 24 hours the video had amassed more than 1.4 million viewers and hundreds of comments, almost all supporting the comic's combative move. His fans have now even promised to follow suit and troll the troll.

The comedian complained after a show ten years ago in Birmingham a member of the audience shouted "chicken wire" at him.

He said: "I got off stage and some guy shouted, 'chicken wire' and I thought that was the end of it. But every time I posted on my Facebook page for the last ten years this guy comments 'chicken wire chicken wire'.

"But he made a mistake, he used his real name, I found him on LinkedIn, and I know where he works so I am driving to 150 miles to Dudley."

So Bobby strode into the mobile phone store in Merry Hill Shopping Centre and shouted "Chicken Wire" and "you trolled me for ten years but I win. I win. You lose."

To the confusion of shoppers and staff, the troll can be seen laughing at first. However, he might not get the last laugh as Mair's fans have promised to do the same.

Patrick McGloin commented on the comedian's post: "I live in Wolverhampton and often go to that shopping centre, I will get him too."