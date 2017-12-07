Menu

Advertising

A gay man denied a marriage licence by a county clerk is now running for her job

Viral news | Published:

David Ermold announced his candidacy on Wednesday.

Kim Davis watched David Ermold file his candidacy for Rowan County clerk (Adam Beam/AP)

A man refused a marriage licence twice by a county clerk in Kentucky is to run against her for the job.

David Ermold announced his candidacy for the Rowan County clerkship on Wednesday, a month after Kim Davis confirmed she would seek re-election in 2018.

English professor Ermold and his now husband David Moore were refused a marriage licence by Davis twice in 2015. She denied the licence on the grounds of her religious beliefs.

Kim Davis watched David Ermold file his candidacy for Rowan County clerk
(Adam Beam/AP)

In a strange turn of events Davis, as the clerk for Rowan County, was required to process Ermold’s paperwork declaring his run for office.

Ermold said in a campaign statement that he would “restore professional leadership, fairness and responsibility to the office”.

Ermold isn’t Davis’s only competition. Three other people have also filed to run against her.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News