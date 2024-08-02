Plan for permanent memorial for those affected by funeral director scandal

Plans have been announced for a permanent memorial for those affected by the ongoing investigation into human remains found at a Hull funeral directors.

Scores of families have been given devastating news since police began a huge investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors following the recovery of 35 bodies and suspected human ashes at the firm’s site in Hessle Road earlier this year.

Bereaved relatives across Hull and East Yorkshire have been left questioning whether they have the ashes of their loved ones, with many saying they have been told they definitely have the wrong remains.

Earlier this month, Humberside Police said they had been visiting 163 families in relation to the ashes.

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Friday, Hull Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council issued a joint statement confirming a commitment to a permanent memorial for those affected.

They said council staff have been supporting police on the family visits, discussing their wishes for their relatives’ ashes, including the option of bereavement services departments continuing to care for the remains until future interment at a lasting memorial.

Initial design options will be presented to bereaved families at an appropriate time and families will be asked for their views on the options for a memorial, the councils said.

Hull City Council’s director of adult social care, Tracy Meyerhoff, who is leading the work to support the families and communities affected by the incident in Hull, said: “We recognise that it is important for people who have been affected by this very upsetting situation to have a permanent place where they can remember their loved ones in peace and tranquillity.

“We intend to create a place where people can feel close to their loved one’s memory with dignity and where our community can remember and reflect.

“It is essential that we take the time to get this right, and that bereaved families and our communities are very much involved in the process.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s recovery lead for the incident, and director of housing, transportation and public protection, Angela Dearing, said: “Together with our colleagues at Hull City Council and community leaders, we are committed to developing an appropriate and accessible memorial for those directly affected by the incident to remember their loved ones.

“Central to this is creating a safe and sensitively located space that isn’t linked to any of the buildings involved in this incident.

“It is important that we give our communities and families the time they need to consider any plans and share their views and long-term wishes.

“Our families continue to remain the focus of any future plans.”

The councils said all ashes that are being cared for by council staff are being respectfully stored and recorded, and families have been told that they do not have to rush to make any decisions.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, and they remain on bail.

Last month, Humberside Police said the 46-year-old man was also being held on suspicion of theft, making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

Police began their investigation at the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March (Dave Higgens/PA)

Detectives said a third person – a 54-year-old woman – had been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

In April, Humberside Police said more than 2,000 calls had been received on the investigation’s dedicated phone line and “of those a significant number were understandably concerned about the identification of the ashes of their loved ones”.

They also confirmed that it was impossible to identify any of the human ashes using DNA profiles – a fact he said would be “devastating news for families and loved ones”.

A dedicated helpline for anyone affected is available on 0808 281 1136.