List of MPs standing down at next general election

Here is a list of the 104 MPs who have announced they are standing down from their constituency at the next general election, as of May 9 2024.

Of the 104, 98 have confirmed they are retiring from the House of Commons.

The remaining six MPs have said they will not be standing for re-election in their current constituency, but have not yet ruled out putting themselves forward as a candidate in a new seat. These are indicated with an asterisk.

The MPs are listed alphabetically by party. All majorities are for the 2019 general election.

Conservative (65)

– Adam Afriyie, Windsor (MP since 2005; majority 20,079)

– Nickie Aiken, Cities of London & Westminster (MP since 2019; majority 3,953)

– Lucy Allan, Telford (MP since 2015; majority 10,941)

– Stuart Andrew*, Pudsey (MP since 2010; majority 3,517)

– Richard Bacon, South Norfolk (MP since 2001; majority 21,275)

– John Baron, Basildon & Billericay (MP since 2001; majority 20,412)

– Sir Paul Beresford, Mole Valley (MP since 1997; majority 12,041)

– Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West (MP since 1997; majority 6,139)

– Steve Brine, Winchester (MP since 2010; majority 985)

– Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow (elected as SNP MP in 2015; majority 13,322; defected to Conservatives in 2023)

– Andy Carter*, Warrington South (MP since 2019; majority 2,010)

– Sir Bill Cash, Stone (previously MP for Stafford 1984-97, then Stone since 1997; majority 19,945)

– Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton (MP since 2019; majority 663)

– Dame Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford (MP since 2010; majority 18,540)

– Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland (MP since 2019; majority 7,962)

– Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon (MP since 2001; majority 19,383)

– Sir James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East (MP since 2005; majority 12,286)

– Philip Dunne, Ludlow (MP since 2005; majority 23,648)

– George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth (MP since 2010; majority 8,700)

– Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green (MP since 2010; majority 6,562)

– Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (MP since 1997; majority 22,503)

– Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central (MP since 2019; majority 670)

– Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby (MP since 2005; majority 10,270)

– Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell (MP since 2001; majority 17,873)

– Robert Halfon, Harlow (MP since 2010; majority 14,063)

– Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon (MP since 2005; majority 628)

– Trudy Harrison, Copeland (MP since 2017; majority 5,842)

– Sir Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire (MP since 1992; majority 18,189)

– James Heappey, Wells (MP since 2015; majority 9,991)

– Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey (MP since 2010; majority 24,479)

– John Howell, Henley (MP since 2008; majority 14,053)

– Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway (MP since 2017; majority 1,805)

– Sir Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove (MP since 2010; majority 23,106)

– David Jones, Clwyd West (MP since 2005; majority 6,747)

– Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire (previously MP for Derby North 1983-97, then East Yorkshire since 2001; majority 22,787)

– Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne (MP since 2010; majority 18,393)

– Pauline Latham, Mid-Derbyshire (MP since 2010; majority 15,385)

– Sir Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth (MP since 2010; majority 17,663)

– Tim Loughton, East Worthing & Shoreham (MP since 1997; majority 7,474)

– Theresa May, Maidenhead (MP since 1997; majority 18,846)

– Stephen McPartland, Stevenage (MP since 2010; majority 8,562)

– Kieran Mullan*, Crewe & Nantwich (MP since 2019; majority 8,508)

– Sir Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst (MP since 2006; majority 10,891)

– Matthew Offord, Hendon (MP since 2010; majority 4,230)

– Mark Pawsey, Rugby (MP since 2010; majority 13,447)

– Sir Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead (MP since 2005; majority 14,563)

– Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole (MP since 2010; majority 21,941)

– Will Quince, Colchester (MP since 2015; majority 9,423)

– Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton (MP since 2010; majority 2,743)

– Nicola Richards*, West Bromwich East (MP since 2019; majority 1,593)

– Douglas Ross, Moray (MP since 2017; majority 513)

– Paul Scully, Sutton & Cheam (MP since 2015; majority 8,351)

– Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West (MP since 2010; majority 4,117)

– Chloe Smith, Norwich North (MP since 2009; majority 4,738)

– Henry Smith, Crawley (MP since 2010; majority 8,360)

– Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen (MP since 2015; majority 4,498)

– Sir Gary Streeter, Devon South West (previously MP for Plymouth Sutton 1992-97, then Devon South West since 1997; majority 21,430)

– Edward Timpson, Eddisbury (previously MP for Crewe & Nantwich 2008-2017, then Eddisbury since 2019; majority 18,443)

– Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne (MP since 2005; majority 19,807)

– Robin Walker, Worcester (MP since 2010; majority 6,758)

– Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North (previously MP for Lancaster & Wyre 2005-10, then Wyre & Preston North since 2010; majority 16,781)

– Jamie Wallis*, Bridgend (MP since 2019; majority 1,157)

– Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (MP since 2010; majority 5,774)

– William Wragg, Hazel Grove (MP since 2015; majority 4,423)

– Nadhim Zahawi, Stratford-on-Avon (MP since 2010; majority 19,972)

Labour (19)

– Dame Margaret Beckett, Derby South (previously MP for Lincoln 1974-79, then Derby South since 1983; majority 6,019)

– Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central (MP since 2010; majority 27,273)

– Sir Ben Bradshaw, Exeter (MP since 1997; majority 10,403)

– Karen Buck, Westminster North (previously MP for Regent’s Park & Kensington North 1997-2010, then Westminster North since 2010; majority 10,759)

– Jon Cruddas, Dagenham & Rainham (previously MP for Dagenham 2001-10, then Dagenham & Rainham since 2010; majority 293)

– Alex Cunningham, Stockton North (MP since 2010; majority 1,027)

– Wayne David, Caerphilly (MP since 2001; majority 6,833)

– Natalie Elphicke*, Dover (elected as Conservative MP in 2019; majority 12,278; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East (MP since 2015; majority 7,692)

– Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West (MP since 2015; majority 3,003)

– Harriet Harman, Camberwell & Peckham (previously MP for Peckham 1982-97, then Camberwell & Peckham since 1997; majority 33,780)

– Dame Margaret Hodge, Barking (MP since 1994; majority 15,427)

– Sir George Howarth, Knowsley (previously MP for Knowsley North 1986-97, then Knowsley North & Sefton East 1997-2010, then Knowsley since 2010; majority 39,942)

– Ian Mearns, Gateshead (MP since 2010; majority 7,200)

– Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk & North Ipswich (elected as Conservative MP in 2010; majority 23,391; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Christina Rees, Neath (MP since 2015; majority 5,637)

– Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield (previously MP for Huddersfield East 1979-83, then Huddersfield since 1983; majority 9,437)

– Alan Whitehead, Southampton Test (MP since 1997; majority 6,213)

– Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central (MP since 1997; majority 2,278)

SNP (nine)

– Mhairi Black, Paisley & Renfrewshire South (MP since 2015; majority 10,679)

– Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye & Lochaber (MP since 2015; majority 9,443)

– Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline & West Fife (MP since 2015; majority 10,699)

– Angela Crawley, Lanark & Hamilton East (MP since 2015; majority 5,187)

– Patrick Grady, Glasgow North (MP since 2015; majority 5,601)

– Peter Grant, Glenrothes (MP since 2015; majority 11,757)

– Stewart Hosie, Dundee East (MP since 2005; majority 13,375)

– John McNally, Falkirk (MP since 2015; majority 14,948)

– Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire (MP since 2015; majority 5,304)

Sinn Fein (two)

– Mickey Brady, Newry & Armagh (MP since 2015; majority 9,287)

– Francie Molloy, Mid Ulster (MP since 2013; majority 9,537)



Green (one)

– Caroline Lucas, Brighton Pavilion (MP since 2010; majority 19,940)



Plaid Cymru (one)

– Hywel Williams, Arfon (previously MP for Caernarfon 2001-10, then Arfon since 2010; majority 2,781)

Independent (seven)

– Crispin Blunt, Reigate (MP since 1997; formerly Conservative; majority 18,310)

– Nick Brown, Newcastle upon Tyne East (MP since 1983; formerly Labour; majority 15,463)

– Matt Hancock, West Suffolk (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 23,194)

– Julian Knight, Solihull (MP since 2015; formerly Conservative; majority 21,273)

– Conor McGinn, St Helens North (MP since 2015; formerly Labour; majority 12,209)

– Mark Menzies, Fylde (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 16,611)

– Bob Stewart, Beckenham (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 14,258)