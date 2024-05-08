Labour whip restored to Kate Osamor after party investigation

An MP has had the Labour whip restored following her suspension over comments regarding the war in Gaza.

Kate Osamor was suspended in January after appearing to suggest, in a social media post on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, that the conflict in Gaza should be remembered as a genocide.

The Edmonton MP subsequently apologised for “any offence caused” by her message.

On Wednesday, a Labour spokesperson confirmed the whip had been restored to Ms Osamor following “a full investigation by the Labour Party into complaints received about a social media post she made in January”.

Ms Osamor said she was “grateful” for the investigation and accepted its outcome “in full”.

She added: “I want to unreservedly apologise again for my comments. I made remarks which were insensitive, inappropriate and which I apologise for and regret.

“I will continue to reach out to Jewish stakeholders and the community. I am committed to ensuring that I don’t fall short of the highest standards.

“I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents of Edmonton in Westminster as a Labour MP.”

Ms Osamor’s return to the Labour fold comes one month after the party restored the whip to Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald, who was suspended in October after using the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a speech at a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Mr McDonald said it had not been his intention to use language that would cause distress and that he “bitterly regret(ted)” the “pain and hurt caused”.

Former Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn remain suspended over comments relating to antisemitism.