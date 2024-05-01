Sword attack victim, 14, had ‘positive nature and gentle character’

Staff and pupils at the school attended by a 14-year-old boy killed in a sword attack said they have been left in “profound shock and sorrow” at his death.

Daniel Anjorin died as he walked to school in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday morning when an armed man went on a violent rampage.

A statement from Bancroft’s, an independent school in east London, said: “We are devastated by the heartbreaking news of the death of Daniel Anjorin, who attended our school. This has left us in profound shock and sorrow.

“Daniel joined Bancroft’s at seven years old and quickly became a core member of our community.

A flag is flown at half-mast at Bancroft’s, independent school in east London (Ian West/PA)

“He was a true scholar, demonstrating commendable dedication to his academic pursuits.

“His positive nature and gentle character will leave a lasting impact on us.

“Losing such a young pupil is something we will always struggle to come to terms with.

“We are now doing all we can to support our entire community through this most painful situation.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Daniel’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school was also hit by tragedy last summer after former pupil Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham as she tried to save her friend Barnaby Webber from a knife attacker.